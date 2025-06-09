Christian Pulisic's Father Claps Back At Landon Donovan After His Incredibly Fair Rant About The USMNT

Remember all the excitement and momentum the U.S. men's national team seemed to grab when it hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager in September 2024 with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching? Yeah, neither do we.

With a slow start featuring disappointing results in Pochettino's young tenure in the U.S., it certainly feels like the USMNT is heading in one direction, and it's not a positive one.

The latest chapter of the ongoing not-so-upbeat story involves arguably the greatest USMNT player of all time in Landon Donovan, Christian Pulisic, who is the biggest star in U.S. soccer history, and the latter's father, Mark Pulisic.

Over the weekend, the USMNT fell 2-1 to Turkey in a lead-up match to the Gold Cup. It was a match that didn't really matter, especially when the squad's core group of Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Tim Weah, and Pulisic aren't on the 26-man roster and don't plan to be in the immediate future for various reasons.

Landon Donovan Calls Out USMNT After Pathetic Performances Against Panama, Canada

Dest and Robinson are rehabbing significant knee injuries, but Pulisic is skipping out on international duty due to fatigue from a very busy schedule with AC Milan. The face of U.S. soccer choosing to not represent his country is a tough look in general, but even more so with the 2026 World Cup being hosted in North America in just over a year's time.

It's an opportunity for Pulisic and others to build momentum ahead of the biggest soccer event in the history of the United States. Most realize that, but maybe no one more than Donovan, who let his feelings be heard during FOX Sports' UEFA Nations League Final broadcast over the weekend.

"This is what it means to represent your country," Donovan said after Portugal beat Spain in penalties.

"This is what it means. And if you don’t want to take this as a professional soccer player, as someone who gets the opportunity to wear that jersey and take it seriously and responsibly, then don’t come in. This is what it means. (Cristiano Ronaldo)’s 40 years old, and he’s played a long ass season. He’s tired. He’s out there grinding. Hurt himself in the process, and I can’t help but think about our guys on vacation, not wanting to play in the Gold Cup. It’s pissing me off."

Donovan did not name any names, but it was undoubtedly a not-so-subtle jab at Pulisic and the like.

To be fair, Pulisic opting out of playing in the underwhelming Gold Cup that the USMNT typically takes rather lightly would not be as big of a deal if it weren't months out from the 2026 World Cup. Again, this is a momentum and excitement-building stage, yet Pulisic is nowhere to be found.

Nevertheless, Pulisic's father, Mark, brought up some old receipts about Donovan thanks to an assist from ChatGPT.

Mark asked ChatGPT why Donovan took a sabbatical from the sport altogether at the end of 2012 through March 2013. He posted a screenshot on Instagram highlighting the fact that Donovan took his break due to fatigue as well, and the post was liked by Christian.

It's easy to see Mark Pulisic's logic here as he's blatantly calling Donovan a hypocrite, but Donovan was already a more-than-proven player on the International stage with more than 10 years representing the red, white, and blue on his resume.

Pulisic is already a far more proven player than Donovan ever was from a club performance perspective, but representing your country and playing for a top team in Italy are two different things, especially with a World Cup on North American soil about a year away.

Donovan, whether you think it's his place or not to do so, is trying to spark some sort of fire within this USMNT, which should be welcomed by all, given the non-existent history U.S. men's soccer has.