LaMelo Ball Screeches Like An Injured Animal For The Basketball In The Clip Of The NBA Season

Unique is the first word that comes to mind when describing LaMelo Ball. From his journey to the NBA, his style off the court, and the way he operates on it all make him one of the most different players in the league.

Ball is also a guy who has never been accused of being too serious on the court, and his quirkiness was on full display during the first few minutes of the Charlotte Hornets' visit to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Monday.

Less than four minutes into the contest, Ball saved a ball from going out of bounds and quickly got back into the action. As he cut across midcourt, he could be heard screaming, multiple times, for the basketball as rookie teammate Sion James nonchalantly took the ball up the floor.

When we say screaming, we mean screaming, as in full-on screeching and making a noise similar to an injured animal in the wild. Don't listen to the clip below at full volume; you may shatter a window in the room you're in.

All in all, it was a nice play from Ball as he made a smooth pass to Kon Knueppel in the corner, who buried the three. It would have been one thing if Ball was doing all the hollering for nothing, but he made the most of the over-the-top moment.

While Ball can't help the fact that he plays for a Charlotte franchise that has put together just one winning season since he joined the squad in 2020, the 24-year-old has strung together some under-appreciated campaigns in recent years.

Ball averaged a career-best 25.2 points per game a season ago to go along with 7.4 assists per contest. As he's averaging 22 points per game and nearly 10 assists this season, he's on pace to post his fifth consecutive season averaging at least 20 points and seven assists.