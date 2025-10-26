Lamar Jackson Practice Mystery Under NFL Review And Penalty Could Include Suspension Or Lost Draft Pick

Why, Baltimore Ravens? That's the question the NFL will be asking the powers that be within that organization starting on Monday in connection to the team's odd and very poorly timed decision to apparently manipulate its practice report.

You may know the general facts by now: On Friday, the Ravens released their injury report that includes status for the upcoming game. And quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the previous two starts, was listed as a full practice participant for the day and questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson Status Was Wrong

The problem with this is Jackson was, in fact, not a full practice participant. He didn't take even one snap with the starting offense.

Jackson actually was limited to scout team repetitions as the Ravens had, according to one source, already decided he would not be playing against the Bears but would actually be pointed to starting Thursday night's game at the Miami Dolphins as his return from injury instead.

And we know some of this for a fact, because on Saturday the Ravens had to come clean.

They had to admit that Jackson, although present for the entire practice, was limited to running the scout team. They had to change his game status designation based on NFL rules that state a starting player not taking his usual repetitions in practice cannot be designated as a full practice.

And they ruled out Jackson for Sunday's game, thus apparently admitting his status for the game was also incorrect unless Jackson suffered a significant setback from one day to the next.

Ravens Affected Gambling Line

And here's one of several ways the Ravens action is problematic: It comes only days after the FBI arrested NBA coach Chauncey Billups and player Terry Rozier as part of a wide-ranging gambling probe.

When the Ravens reported that Jackson was questionable for Sunday's game after a full practice on Friday, the betting line on the game moved to Ravens minus-7.5. And when the team recanted and changed Jackson's practice status to match NFL bylaws and announced he's actually not playing, the line shifted to minus-2.5.

So the team's report affected gamblers and the line they bet on.

It is not correct to assume the Ravens manipulated their report to affect the gambling line. But the move is nonetheless cringe-worthy because of its poor timing when the public's and law enforcement's eyes are on sports gambling.

Fines, Suspension, Draft Picks At Risk

It's just a bad look, coincidence or not.

It's unclear to what degree the NFL will delve into the possibility this move was done with point spreads in mind. A league source declined to address that topic.

But the expectation is more that the league will find the Ravens wittingly or unwittingly set their Friday injury report to gain some competitive advantage against the Bears, who might have believed on Friday they would be facing Jackson instead of Tyler Huntley as the Baltimore starting quarterback.

And the Ravens now risk having people fined or suspended. And the club may be docked a draft pick or picks, according to a source, if the review identifies an attempt to obfuscate the truth.

This league review is not expected to focus on Jackson. It's not his decision where he appears on the injury report that eventually affected the betting line.

Harbaugh Role Will Be Reviewed

The review will focus on the actual decision-makers that put out that injury report, including coach John Harbaugh.

And the question Harbaugh will have to answer that will be posed to others within the Baltimore organization is why? Why did this happen?