Lamar Jackson Finally Drops Trademark Battle Over Troy Aikman’s Use Of No. 8

The Ravens quarterback had been fighting a losing battle over trademark rights to the word “EIGHT."

After more than a year of trying to claim ownership over the number 8, Lamar Jackson has backed off his trademark challenge against Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

According to records from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Jackson’s attorney filed a motion this week to withdraw the opposition "with prejudice" and without Aikman’s consent. That means Jackson can’t bring this claim again — and it appears Aikman’s team didn’t have to give an inch to make it go away.

"Lamar is withdrawing this saying it's with prejudice," trademark attorney Josh Gerben told ESPN. "Meaning I can never file this again, and I'm not even having the consent of the defendant."

Jackson originally filed the challenge in July 2024 after Aikman and his company, FL101, submitted more than three dozen trademark applications, including for "EIGHT Light Beer Made Right." Jackson claimed the use of "EIGHT" on items like beer, beach towels, bags and apparel would confuse consumers who might think they were buying Jackson-branded products instead.

Aikman’s attorney, Brad D. Rose. wasn’t subtle in his reaction.

"The withdrawal of Mr. Jackson's oppositions was voluntarily done by Mr. Jackson in the wake of some TTAB [Trademark Trial and Appeal Board] decisions that have gone against him," Rose said. "In my view, these ‘with prejudice withdrawals’ are an acknowledgement that Mr. Jackson's claims were an overreach and should never have been brought in the first place."

No kidding.

Jackson, who has trademarked phrases like "Era 8 by Lamar Jackson," "Era 8" and "You 8 yet?" tried to argue that he alone should control commercial use of the number — despite the fact that dozens of high-profile athletes have worn it, including Aikman, Steve Young, Alex Ovechkin, Carl Yastrzemski, Cal Ripken Jr. and Kobe Bryant (to name a very select few).

Aikman wore No. 8 at UCLA and throughout his 12-year NFL career, winning three Super Bowls and earning Super Bowl XXVII MVP honors. While the Cowboys don’t officially retire numbers, nobody has worn No. 8 in Dallas since Aikman’s final snap nearly 25 years ago.

Jackson also wore No. 8 in college and the NFL and had the jersey number retired by Louisville. But despite his two NFL MVP Awards, no one owns a number.

This isn’t Jackson’s only trademark scrap. Since November 2023, his legal team has filed oppositions against multiple parties — including Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt’s company dropped its application after Jackson challenged it earlier this year.

As for Aikman, his company is now free to move forward with its "EIGHT" branding.