Lamar Jackson Dresses Like A Notre Dame Leprechaun To Honor A Bet

Lamar Jackson is a man of his word - just ask his teammates.

The Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback played his college ball with the Louisville Cardinals, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2016. While NFL players are mostly dedicated to their professional teams, a lot of them still have passionate ties to their alma maters - and Jackson is no exception.

Last week, he was watching his Cardinals take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish , only to see them lose 31-24 . But that wasn’t the end of Jackon’s disappoint with his team’s loss.

Evidently, he and Malik Cunningham made a deal with some of their teammates who were watching the Louisville-Notre Dame - and unfortunately, they lost. Their punishment? Dress up like Leprechauns when they came in for team meetings earlier today.

I’m sure that was equal parts frustrating and embarrassing, but at least they owned it like champs with the outfits. After all, how lame would it have been if they decided to back out of the deal?

Jackson and Cunningham had to deal with another week of disappointment, when the Cardinals lost to the SMU Mustangs 37-34 today. But it doesn’t look like they’ll have to wear any horsey outfits as a result. Maybe these guys will take out their frustrations on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.