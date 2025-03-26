Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is carving out a reputation as the NBA’s "best third option," shining alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

His brother, Spencer, is expecting a baby and, until Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, had no idea whether it would be a boy or a girl.

In a clever twist, Austin pulled off a unique gender reveal by hitting the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in white and pink sneakers.

Surprise — it’s a girl!

The only downside to this charming story is the origin of the shoes. Rigorer, a Chinese sports company, signed Reaves to a contract, adding him to the growing roster of Chinese-sponsored athletes.

The pink and white shoes in question are the AR2s, Rigorer's exclusive model. Rigorer and Anta strengthened their grip on the NBA by signing marquee names like Reaves, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

Reaves Continues His Emergence

Reaves survived the dysfunction caused by previous Lakers coach Darvin Ham and emerged as a valuable asset to the team — even drawing multiple requests from other NBA squads amid trade buzz.

The Lakers stuck with the undrafted guard, and LA fans have been rewarded.

Coming into Wednesday's game, Reaves is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

