Lakers Sell To Dodgers Owner In Historic $10B Deal That Ends Terrible Run By Jeanie Buss

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly sold its majority ownership for $10 billion on Wednesday to Mark Walter and diversified holding company TWG Global, which also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a surprising yet convincing move that sent waves through the NBA.

The valuation for the Lakers far exceeds the recent sale of the Boston Celtics, which sold for $6.1 billion.

Late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss first bought the team in 1979 for $67.5 million and skyrocketed their popularity by creating the enduring "Showtime" brand, which began to lose some of its luster in recent years as mismanagement and a lack of proper funding became evident in LA's operations.

As an ownership family entirely dependent on the revenue of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss and company were unable to pump more capital and infrastructure into the team. 

Dr. Buss died in 2013, passing control of the team to his children, including sports executive Jim Buss.

Jeanie Buss will remain as Team Governor for the Lakers. 

Walter, who previously owned a minority stake in the team and also owns stakes in Chelsea in the English Premier League, the Los Angeles Sparks, and an F1 team, hopes to bring back the shine to the Purple and Gold, just as he did after buying the slightly fading Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. Walter and company purchased the Dodgers for $2 billion, which exceeded most projections at the time for the baseball club. The Dodgers are now valued at over $7 billion, following their World Series win in 2024.

Can Walter and Co. turn around the fading Lakers? Does this mean they'll inherit the organizational headache that is LeBron James, or will it push him out the door?

