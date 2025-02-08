Lakers And Hornets Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht Trade Reportedly Falls Apart

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy as of late and Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka decided to follow up his blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic by dealing rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a pick swap in 2030 to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams.

Except, it sounds like that deal hasn't panned out.

The trade was made just before the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 6, but a full two days later ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the deal had been rescinded.

No official word from the Lakers on what the reason is, but some reports have said that the deal falling through had to do with the Hornets failing to meet one of the conditions of the trade.

That means that the big man Pelinka was after at the deadline isn't coming to town, and things could get a little awkward when Knecht and Reddish return. I mean, I wouldn't be too pumped about walking into a locker room after the team had tried to trade me.

Fans have had some interesting reactions to the news.

I don't know that I can remember a time when this happened in any sport. A deal is made right as the deadline is approaching only for it to completely fall apart days later?

Man, that's got to be frustrating for all parties involved since the Lakers could have possibly had other deals on the table that would have fulfilled their needs and would have actually gone through.

Certainly more is going to come out about this situation in the days to come, and I have a feeling things are about to get very interesting on a lot of fronts. Let's hope that Mark Williams is OK.