Tennessee Women's Hoops Player Arrested On Felony Charges

Tennessee women's basketball player Ruby Whitehorn is facing charges of aggravated burglary and domestic assault after being arrested in Knox County on Friday, according to court documents.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that both charges the 21-year-old is facing are felonies.

"We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather additional information," a Tennessee spokesperson told the outlet on August 10.

The victim in the incident reportedly saw Whitehorn in a parking lot and went outside after hearing glass break outside of her residence. The two then got into "a physical altercation" in the parking lot of the victim's residence and began "wrestling/fighting." The victim's dog got loose and she went to retrieve it.

The victim then said that she ran inside with what she believed was her own phone, according to the incident report obtained by the outlet. The victim locked the door, but the woman said Whitehorn began shouting and kicked in the front door of the victim's residence before chasing her upstairs.

The victim then said that she locked her bedroom door, but that was also kicked in by Whitehorn. The Lady Vols player also smashed a glass mirror before leaving after retrieving her phone.

The accident report confirmed the two doors being kicked in as well as the shattered mirror in the bedroom.

The victim said she was "in complete fear that Ruby was going to harm her while she was inside the house," according to the report.

Whitehorn said that the victim started the altercation and she was "trying to defend herself" and was "just getting her property back," after Whitehorn said the victim had also taken her passport, according to the report.

Whitehorn, a Detroit native, began her college basketball career at Clemson, where she spent two seasons before transferring to Tennessee last season. The 5-foot-11 guard started in 28 games for the Lady Vols while averaging just under 12 points per game.