Lacrosse Bro Nails Balloon Trick Shot That’ll Make Every Dude Cringe in Fear

I'm not usually a fan of trick-shot videos. I know it has made the Dude Perfect fellas enough money to buy an international airport if they felt so inclined, but I just can't get into them.

Usually, it's just some guy bouncing ping-pong balls around his basement until one lands in a plastic cup on the other side of the room. He does this for hours until the planets align and he finally sticks it, then celebrates like he won the Super Bowl.

However, I saw a lacrosse trick shot that absolutely blew my mind due to the sick hands, impressive composure, and mind-boggling trust on display.

Here's the scene: a bunch of dudes are in a basement. I'm not sure if booze was involved, but I wouldn't be surprised if it was.

Close to the camera is one kid with a lacrosse stick, while at the other end of the room, against the wall, is his buddy, who is holding a balloon between his legs, right up in his crotch.

I know that sounds like a fraternity hazing ritual — and for all I know, it might be —

There is no one on this planet I trust enough to take the role of the balloon guy in this situation.

After the first lacrosse ball got winged against the wall, I'd pop the balloon myself, leave, and then never hang out with those dudes again.

The hands on the guy with the lacrosse stick are super impressive, but I'm blown away by the dude with the ice in his veins who could stand perfectly still like that.

He had to be on the verge of achieving a higher level of consciousness or something, because that's the only thing I can think of that would allow someone to stand that still given the circumstances.