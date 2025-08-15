It's an unusual, but very American step for these Games

We're three years out from the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and it's been revealed that the Games will break from the Olympics' long-standing tradition of not selling naming rights to venues.

So, I sure hope everyone likes the idea of swimming events taking place in the Dude Wipes Aquatics Center.

The deal was announced on Thursday, with two companies already confirmed to take over naming rights for certain sports venues.

Japanese auto giant Honda will take naming rights for beach volleyball, while Comcast purchased the naming rights to the squash competition.

Squash, huh? I feel like that one should've been pretty cheap. I mean, gymnastics or track would cost a lot, but squash? I feel like a Los Angeles area Lions Club could afford to foot the bill for that one.

It's an unusual move for the Olympics, but LA28 chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman said the revenue from these deals will go a long way since these games aren't fully funded by the government, something that is typical for US-based Olympics.

"We’re a private enterprise responsible for delivering these games," Wasserman told the Associated Press. "It’s my job to push. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win every time we push, but it’s our job to always push because our context is pretty unique."

He said that he told IOC members that this sort of thing is just the way it is here in the States. However, the LA Coliseum, Rose Bowl, and Dodger Stadium will not take on new naming rights.

I miss the days of venues not having corporate names, but I'm kind of excited about it for the Olympics. There's plenty of room to have some fun.

Like we already mentioned, if the Dude Wipes people haven't already had an all-hands meeting to discuss purchasing naming rights, I bet they will soon.

There would be nothing as memorable as someone accomplishing their lifelong dream in a building named after ass wipes.

Almost brings a tear to your eye…

…And if you need something to wipe that tear, perhaps try a Dude Wipe?