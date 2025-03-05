LA Kings Fumble Armenian Heritage Night with Turkish Scarves, Sparking Major Outrage

The LA Kings got bit in the a** by a facepalm-worthy screw-up at their Armenian Heritage Night in February.

In an effort to celebrate Armenian culture, the Los Angeles Kings gifted scarves to their fans. 

Los Angeles, CA - February 22:  Mikey Anderson #44 celebrates with goalie Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings after a empty net goal against the Utah Hockey Club during the third period of a NHL hockey game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

However, the team overlooked a critical detail: the scarves were manufactured in Turkey

Royal Mistake In Los Angeles

This oversight sparked outrage among fans, who highlighted the deep historical and cultural divide between the Armenian and Turkish communities, a tension rooted in the Armenian Genocide of 1915, during which the Ottoman Empire systematically killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians. 

Key cities within Los Angeles County, such as Glendale and Pasadena, are known for boasting major Armenian communities.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Performers dance on Armenian Heritage Night during the first period between the Utah Hockey Club and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

And since they also sold these scarves at their team store, the Kings were forced to offer refunds and exchanges.

In response to the backlash, the Kings issued an official apology to address the unintended misstep. 

"We, the LA Kings and our partners at Rank & Rally want to sincerely apologize to all our friends in the Armenian Community and beyond for the oversight that may have inadvertently impacted your experience during what should’ve been a joyous celebration," the statement read. 

"We source, stock and sell merchandise from a select list of manufacturers that are officially licensed by the league, and we were unaware of the item’s production origin."

Los Angeles, CA - February 22:  Trevor Lewis #61 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Utah Hockey Club during the third period of a NHL hockey game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The Kings totally botched it.

