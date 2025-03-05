LA Kings Fumble Armenian Heritage Night with Turkish Scarves, Sparking Major Outrage

The LA Kings got bit in the a** by a facepalm-worthy screw-up at their Armenian Heritage Night in February.

In an effort to celebrate Armenian culture, the Los Angeles Kings gifted scarves to their fans.

However, the team overlooked a critical detail: the scarves were manufactured in Turkey .

Royal Mistake In Los Angeles

This oversight sparked outrage among fans, who highlighted the deep historical and cultural divide between the Armenian and Turkish communities, a tension rooted in the Armenian Genocide of 1915, during which the Ottoman Empire systematically killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians.

Key cities within Los Angeles County, such as Glendale and Pasadena, are known for boasting major Armenian communities.

And since they also sold these scarves at their team store, the Kings were forced to offer refunds and exchanges.

In response to the backlash, the Kings issued an official apology to address the unintended misstep.

"We, the LA Kings and our partners at Rank & Rally want to sincerely apologize to all our friends in the Armenian Community and beyond for the oversight that may have inadvertently impacted your experience during what should’ve been a joyous celebration," the statement read.

"We source, stock and sell merchandise from a select list of manufacturers that are officially licensed by the league, and we were unaware of the item’s production origin."

The Kings totally botched it.

