LA Court Awards Trevor Bauer $310K From Lindsey Hill, Who Accused MLB Pitcher Of Sexual Assault

Two years after settling with sexual assault accuser Lindsey Hill, former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer won a default judgment in Los Angeles Superior Court, with Hill ordered to pay him $310,000 for violating their settlement agreement, which prohibited both parties from discussing the case publicly.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Hill breached the agreement by discussing Bauer on podcasts and in public appearances.

The court, presided over by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Crowley, awarded Bauer $220,000 for 22 violations of the agreement, with a final total of $309,832.02 owed by Hill.

So far, Hill is the only party ordered to pay in their legal dispute. She sued for sexual assault and battery while Bauer counter-sued for defamation.

The ex-Dodgers pitcher claims Major League Baseball has blackballed him following accusations of rape by Lindsey Hill, which he has consistently denied as false.

Following the allegations, Bauer was placed on administrative leave by MLB, suspended for 194 games without pay, and reportedly lost more than $30 million in salary and endorsements.

In August 2021, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied Hill’s request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer, ruling her claims "materially misleading."

Text messages and photos from the morning after the alleged April and May 2021 sexual assaults, which Hill claimed involved non-consensual assault and battery during consensual encounters, appeared to contradict her accusations.

Hill addressed the settlement on X, stating, "He will never see a cent from me."

Bauer last pitched in MLB on June 28, 2021, for the Dodgers, spanning a 10-season career with a 3.79 ERA, 1,416 strikeouts and an 83-69 record in 222 games.

OutKick has reached out to MLB regarding possible mistreatment of Bauer and whether he was the target of a hoax but has not received a comment.

