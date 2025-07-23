Angels Coaches Ejected After Miserable Performance By The Umps ... And Angels

The umps’ performance was a stark reminder that the spirit of Angel Hernandez lives on in MLB

Expectations were low for the Angels heading into their three-game series against the Mets this week. 

But the way New York clinched Game 3 for the sweep, with some unnecessary help from the umps, pushed two Angels coaches to the breaking point.

 Interim manager Ray Montgomery of the Los Angeles Angels complains about a call during the eighth inning of their game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery and hitting coach Tim Laker got the boot at Citi Field after heated arguments over balls and strikes with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus.

The umpiring was rough on Wednesday, and that was glaringly obvious during Luis Rengifo’s at-bat in the eighth inning, which sparked Montgomery’s ejection.

With Mets reliever Edwin Diaz on the mound, Bacchus called three questionable strikes—clearly outside the zone—against Rengifo, with two runners on and two outs. Montgomery, filling in for Ron Washington, couldn’t hold back, and lit into Bacchus.

Later that inning, with the Mets at bat, Laker kept jawing at Bacchus after Montgomery’s exit.

Bacchus had enough and sent Laker packing to the clubhouse, too. The Angels dropped the game 6-3, but the umps’ performance was a stark reminder that the spirit of Angel Hernandez lives on.

Nothing screams ABS like Bacchus’ performance.

