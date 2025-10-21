LA Angels Bring In Kurt Suzuki As Next Manager

A new leader for the Angels

Let’s check in on the Los Angeles Angels, who have finally settled on their next manager after an interesting search.

Former MLB catcher and ex-Angel Kurt Suzuki — a World Series champion who made headlines for proudly wearing a MAGA hat during the Nationals’ 2019 White House visit — is taking over as new skipper for the Angels.

Suzuki takes over for Ron Washington, who left the team during the season due to health issues.

To his credit, Suzuki’s a fearless guy.

When questions arose about his "political" move, he shrugged it off and told people to chill.

The Angels’ managerial search drew buzz when names like Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter surfaced — a move that reflected the dismal franchise’s commitment to hiring familiar faces rather than making bold, outside hires.

Suzuki was viewed as another "in-house" guy based on his previous work alongside general manager Perry Minasian, who was already on the hot seat by season’s end.

Pujols and Hunter were iconic Angels during their respective runs — though Pujols’ contract remains one of the worst in franchise history — but both were dropped from managerial consideration as early as Sunday.

Suzuki, 42, will be introduced on Wednesday at a team press conference.

Suzuki already has a built-in fanbase in Orange County after starring at Cal State Fullerton, leading the Titans to a College World Series championship in 2004, and winning the Johnny Bench Award.

Suzuki had a brief stint with the Angels in 2013, then returned to Anaheim from 2021 to 2022. He was teammates with stars like Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, who are still on the roster.

Now, he’s managing them.

If the Angels can’t hit, at least they’ll have a spirited manager with no prior experience.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela