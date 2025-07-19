LA 2028?: Teenage Flag Football Standout Brysen Wright Makes Mind-Boggling Grab

We're about three years away from the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which will see the sport of flag football making its Olympic debut.

There's going to be a lot of buzz around it, especially after it was decided that NFL players will be permitted to participate if they choose to.

So, while most of our brains go to having Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball for Team USA with Saquon Barkley in the backfield and making Team Estonia look like they just found out what football is the day before, it's important to remember that there are plenty of guys who have been making a name for themselves in flag football.

And some of them can, as the kids say, "ball."

The 2025 NFL Flag Football Championships are happening this weekend, and we got some serious highlight reel material out of Brysen Wright, who plays for Jaguars Elite 14U.

Yeah, the kid can't even drive yet.

The Jaguars' QB airmailed one into the end zone. The 6-foot-2 receiver went up for the ball against Old Skewl (they represent the Baltimore Ravens) defender Dalton Moats.

Young man, you are too young to be pulling off catches like that!

Unbelievable.

Wright is getting a lot of attention at this tournament — for reasons that should be obvious if you watched that video — and is already getting some offers from some big-time college football programs.

According to 24/7 Sports, Wright has offers from Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia.

Wright is a member of the Class of 2028, and if you ask me, there's no better way to spend the summer between the end of high school and the start of college than by heading to Los Angeles to represent your country in the first-ever Olympic flag football tournament.