Kyrie Irving Goes After NYC Public Health Official Who Had Sex Parties During COVID

Kyrie Irving was one of the most public, visible victims of public health authoritarianism during the pandemic. Despite being a healthy young adult, at little-to-no risk of serious complications, Irving was banned from playing basketball in New York City because of the city's absurd vaccine passport system.

New York, like many other far-left jurisdictions, banned unvaccinated individuals from engaging in many necessary activities, including their jobs, based on misinformation about COVID vaccines stopping transmission. One of the people most responsible for that discriminatory policy was Dr. Jay Varma, who was a senior advisor for public health and COVID-19 to former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Dr. Jay Varma was also just caught on undercover video admitting that he, like so many of his profession, was a monstrous hypocrite. Varma admitted on camera that while restricting the ability of New Yorkers to live normal lives, he was engaging in "deviant" sexual parties and going to raves.

"I did all this deviant, like sexual stuff while I was like, you know, like on TV and stuff. People were like, ‘Aren’t you afraid? Aren’t you embarrassed?’ and I was like, ‘No, actually, I’m like, I love being my authentic self," Varma said. He also in another video boasted that he was the person responsible for ensuring that Kyrie Irving didn't play basketball. And Irving didn't like it.

Kyrie Irving Responds To NYC COVID Hypocrisy

Steven Corwder posted another undercover video on Wednesday of Varma talking about Irving, saying "He refused to get vaccinated," and that "he's an ass."

"Because of the vaccine mandates that I passed, he was not allowed to play," Varma continued. "This is a fun part of my life...The Wall Street Journal wrote a whole story about me being the one that blocked Kyrie Irving from playing basketball."

Irving quote posted the video, saying "GOD is truly the greatest and the TRUTH is always revealed in the light. Iam grateful I am not alone on this mission. ‘Rise up out of the ashes no matter what’ Hélà."

Varma exemplifies the attitude of most public health officials before, during and after the pandemic. They can do whatever they want, while forcing you to comply with indefensible mandates. They want to control the lives of others, while refusing to make any changes themselves.

Not only did he not care about hypocrisy, he was proud of it. He was proud of banning Irving and others from doing their jobs, while having sex parties and going to raves. Because he's an expert, and you have to do what he says.

Honestly, Irving handled this revelation better than you'd expect, considering how infuriating it must be for him to hear. It's a near-guarantee that the average unvaccinated New Yorker is a lot more angry. And rightfully so.