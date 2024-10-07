Kyler Murray Announces Call Of Duty Partnership In Hilarious Social Media Post

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is no stranger to video games. Previously, fans roasted him for spending too much time playing "Call of Duty" and not enough time preparing for NFL games.

Well, Murray has turned his love for the game into some cash. He announced on X that he had officially partnered with "Call of Duty" and did so in quite a funny manner.

"To the trolls who memed me into a bag, thank you!" Murray wrote, along with a video.

OutKick's Zach Dean reported in 2022 that Murray tended to play significantly worse in games when Call of Duty had a "double XP" weekend.

Then, there was the controversy surrounding the contract that the Arizona Cardinals gave Murray, which essentially demanded that he study a certain amount of film per week.

The team eventually took that clause out of the contract after public pressure, but the damage was done.

There was a narrative forming that Kyler Murray cared more about playing Call of Duty than he did about winning NFL games.

This season, though, Murray is healthy and playing good football.

He's completed 68% of his passes with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also run for nearly 250 yards and has another touchdown.

And the Cardinals just shocked the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

That makes the decision to announce the partnership Monday even funnier.

It's easy to make jokes coming off one of the team's biggest wins in years.

But if Murray starts to struggle, people are going to point right back to this announcement. He's taking a risk, but hey, perhaps that extra motivation to play well will help him in the long run.

Then again, the new Call of Duty doesn't come out until October 25. Let's wait and see how Murray plays against the Dolphins on October 27 to make any judgments.