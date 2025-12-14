Kyle Van Noy Makes 1,000 IQ Play To Turn Interception Into Incredible Touchdown

The Ravens linebacker made one of the smartest plays of his career.

Getting touchdowns in the NFL usually requires a level of creativity. The Baltimore Ravens went deep into the creative regions of their mind to find paydirt — while on defense.

The Cincinnati Bengals were about to score their first touchdown of the game halfway through the fourth quarter. But Joe Burrow ended up throwing the ball right into the hands of linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The 12th-year veteran hauled it in at the 5-yard line needing 95 yards to immediately turn it into points. But given that Van Noy is 34 years old and not the most fleet of foot, he realized that his chances of going all the way were pretty slim.

When he looked back and saw Alohi Gilman, he had a great idea: just hand it off to the younger guy and let him turn on the after burners.

And wouldn’t ya know, it worked like a charm.

That handoff was executed so perfectly, it almost looked planned. It was the first pick for Van Noy this season, and the first touchdown of Gilman’s career.

Baltimore desperately needed that response after two straight losses to division rivals. One of those was a 32-14 beatdown at the hands of Cincinnati on Thanksgiving, so a shutout by this defense was a needed statement.

And it was made possible by an insane level of offensive awareness from a pair of unlikely players on the defense.