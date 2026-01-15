Dodgers Land Kyle Tucker, Baseball Community in Absolute Shambles: REACTIONS

Kyle Tucker to the LA Dodgers was the final straw for many MLB fans, with a three-peat suddenly feeling inevitable.

It was only a matter of time before the "underdog" Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught a break in free agency.

Just as star outfielder Kyle Tucker appeared destined for Flushing, the back-to-back champion Dodgers stunned the baseball world again, signing the top free agent to a reported four-year, $240 million deal .

The contract gives Tucker the second-highest average annual value in MLB history at $60 million per year, and includes an opt-out after Year 2.

FULL DETAILS:

Since breaking out as a full-time star, Tucker has established himself as one of baseball’s most complete outfielders.

Following the 2025 season, he owns a career .285/.366/.532 slash line, pairs 30-plus home run power with Gold Glove-caliber defense, exactly what the Dodgers coveted in this pursuit.

The sting of Tucker's signing hit hardest in Queens and Toronto.

Mets and Blue Jays fans had tracked every rumor in what felt like a three-team race for Tucker, who turns 29 on Saturday.

Mets owner Steve Cohen added fuel to the fire, teasing a decision on social media and urging fans to alert him once they saw "smoke," a clear hint that Tucker was Queens-bound.

Instead, the smoke cleared in Los Angeles. Cohen’s post aged poorly, and Mets fans spiraled as Tucker slipped away into baseball’s most loaded roster.

Needing a bullpen arm and an outfielder, baseball’s Evil Empire filled both holes with the best-of-the-best at each position.

Tucker was the crown jewel of free agency, and the Dodgers had already added former Mets closer Edwin Díaz.

Dodgers fans celebrated, the rest of baseball groaned, and many declared a three-peat inevitable.

"Kyle Tucker, your greed sickens me," one heated fan posted.

Crying over the waters of beautiful McCovey Cove, one Giants fan reacted: "This sport is an absolute joke and Kyle Tucker should be ashamed of himself."

If this signing is frustrating, just wait for Tarik Skubal to make a decision on his future. Across baseball, fans erupted instantly, and lockout jokes flooded social media.

Cue a full-blown community meltdown.

REACTIONS (NSFW):

Here's Joe Kelly with a reaction:

