Kyle Schwarber Defers Indiana Hall Of Fame Induction Because He Can't Attend Ceremony

The Phillies have a game in Miami the same day as the ceremony

Getting inducted into your alma mater's Hall of Fame is a big deal, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is going to have to ask his school to hold off because he can't attend the ceremony.

Schwarber played his college baseball at the University of Indiana, and he's one of the biggest names the Hoosiers baseball program has ever known.

When Schwarber was playing in Bloomington, he helped lead the program to a pair of Big Ten titles and became a leader in hits, home turns, runs, and slugging percentage, and batted .341 during his collegiate career.

Of course, since then, Schwarber has made quite a name for himself as a key piece of the 2016 Chicago Cubs that snapped the franchise's 108-year World Series drought and has made All-Star appearances, been to the World Series, and put up numbers during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies.

So, is that Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame worthy? I would think so.

And, according to the Associated Press, so did they, since Schwarber was among those elected to the Hall in his first year of eligibility, but he has to defer because of a rule the school has, and that is that all living inductees have to show up to the ceremony (the dead ones get a pass, which is fair).

The problem is that the ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 5, and that same day, the Phillies are scheduled to take on the Miami Marlins down in South Florida.

Furthermore, the Phillies are just half a game back on the New York Mets for what would be their second-straight NL East crown, and they're going to want all hands on deck — especially hands that have hit 37 home runs this season — down the stretch.

So, Schwarber did the team guy thing and asked to hold the phone during his induction, which is very cool.

You love to see that because there will be plenty of time for individual accolades in retirement.

Now? He's focused on helping the boys get the job done.