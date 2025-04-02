Kyle Larson's Paint Schemes For His Next Attempt At The Indy 500-Coke 600 Double Have Been Revealed

Kyle Larson is gearing up to give the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double duty another shot this Memorial Day weekend after Mother Nature threw a wrench into his attempt last year, which prevented him from completing a single lap in Charlotte.

But undeterred, Larson is trying it once again this season in another partnership between Larson's NASCAR employer, Hendrick Motorsports, and IndyCar team Arrow McLaren.

Now we know what his cars will look like, and it's another stellar paint scheme/livery pairing.

I think it's awesome that the two teams, along with Chevrolet, team up to make the cars match, and this year's look is stellar. As it should be. I feel Hendrick Motorsports and McLaren rarely miss when it comes to paint schemes and liveries.

I also think we should expect to see both of these cars running upfront at some point. That's nothing new in the Cup Series, but Larson was so impressive in his IndyCar debut last season.

He made it into the Fast 12 in qualifying and almost certainly would've had a top-10 finish had he not earned himself a penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Some would call that a rookie mistake, but only a year or two earlier, that same error cost Scott Dixon — the furthest thing from an IndyCar rookie — a 500 win.

So, yeah, it was an impressive debut.

This year, Larson will likely prioritize NASCAR given that he's a Cup Series regular, so hopefully the weather is more cooperate and the green flag flies at Indy right on time so he can go 200 laps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then haul ass to Charlotte.

One thing that is certain is Larson will once again be the busiest man in motorsports for a few weeks. The NASCAR All-Star Race falls on the same weekend as Indianapolis 500 qualifying.