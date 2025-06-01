Kyle Larson Says He Probably Won't Race In Indy 500 Again Until He's Done With NASCAR Cup Series

Pulling double duty and competing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 is one of the coolest feats one can attempt in all of sports, and NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson has attempted it each of the last two years.

However, it sounds like we shouldn't expect to see him give it another shot… at least not until his days of Cup Series racing are over.

Ahead of the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Larson talked about how he doesn't see himself giving double duty another try anytime soon.

"That’s not me shutting down the 500 again," Larson said, per the Associated Press. "Someday, maybe when I’m done with Cup racing, I would definitely love to do the 500 again, and devote all of my time to it. It’s such an awesome event, like it is the greatest event in the world. So I don’t want to miss out on that too much."

You can understand why Larson would want to devote all of his time to the Indy 500 because it's super involved. You've got about two weeks' worth of practice and qualifying leading up to the race itself, plus a couple of tests before that.

It's a lot, and when you consider that this year, Larson was doing that while bouncing back and forth to North Carolina for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and then the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, it's a lot.

Then couple trying to juggle all of that stuff with a somewhat frustrating two weeks at Indy, which involved a couple crashes leading up to the race and one in the race, you can see why Larson may not want to give it another go until he can devote all of his time and energy to it.

But, as those two weeks weren't enough travel for Larson, he flew down to Mexico City this week ahead of the NASCAR race weekend in Nashville to check out the altitude before NASCAR visits Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15.

