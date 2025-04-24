Kyle Larson Finds The Wall During Indy 500 Test

Open testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is happening this week, and unfortunately, it wasn't a fun Day 2 for Kyle Larson, who will once again attempt to pull double duty by racing at Indy and then flying down to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600.

This test is important for Larson because any time he gets in an IndyCar is beneficial, but also because since the last time he competed at Indy, the series has added hybrid power units, which add a little extra work for the driver in the cockpit, but also a little extra weight to the cars.

On Day 1, Larson's best time was just outside the top 10 in 11th, but on the no-tow timesheet, he was an impressive 6th, making him the fastest Arrow McLaren on both.

However, there was a setback early on Day 2.

Larson went steaming into Turn 1 just a touch too high and seemed to understeer into the outside wall. That damaged his right-side suspension and sent him down onto the apron and then back up into the wall on the short chute between Turns 1 and 2.

Not ideal since that is going to cost Larson a good bit of track time, but better to have that happen in testing than in qualifying, the race, or even just practice in the weeks leading up to the 500.

Fortunately, Larson was alright, and said afterward that he ran out of space entering Turn 1 and said that he was happy to get his first IndyCar crash out of the way.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a notoriously difficult track, and it can catch anyone out, even some of the best drivers to ever do it.

Not long after Larson's crash, two-time Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato hit the wall very hard, but was fortunately alright.

That was a ton of damage, and afterward, Sato said that he simply lost the car, something that, like I said, can happen to the best of them.

Like Larson, I'm sure Sato is happy to get the mistakes out sooner rather than later.