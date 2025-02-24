NBA's Kyle Kuzma Celebrates Snapping Winless Curse After Years of Misery In Washington

Playing for the Washington Wizards comes with some PTSD.

Former Wizards player Kyle Kuzma took an unusual Victory Lap on social media after his Milwaukee Bucks tallied their fourth win in a row.

Somehow, someway, Doc Rivers has found his groove in Milwaukee, propelling the team to a fifth seed in the East.

Kuzma's just happy to be ripping off wins again.

On Instagram, Kuzma celebrated his Bucks' four-game winning streak — a ‘phenomenon’ that Kuzma hasn't experienced in years after playing for the lowly Wizards.

Complete with praying hands and tearful emojis, Kuzma essentially celebrated no longer being in Washington, saying he used to pray for times like these.

"[I don't] remember last time I had a four game win streak," Kuzma posted on his Stories.

According to internet sleuths, the last time Kuzma was part of a four-game winning streak as a player dates back to January 2023 in Washington.

Kuzma, 29, lucked out at this season's trade deadline when the Wizards decided to "rebuild" (again) and mercifully shipped him to Milwaukee.

Despite being known for his offense, Kyle Kuzma has been a boon on defense for the Bucks, limiting players to a 27.5 field goal percentage (via Dalton Sell).

Fans in Washington viewed Kuzma as a hidden gem buried in a tough spot, but now that he’s landed in Milwaukee, the small forward’s out of excuses.

In the past seven years, the Wizards' resume boasts one measly playoff appearance and a single season above 40 wins — proof that Wizards fandom is basically a voluntary hostage situation.

