I Hope You Enjoy Anything As Much Kurt Russell Enjoyed Driving The Pace Car At The Daytona 500

This year's Daytona 500 was one to remember, with one of the most thrilling last laps in recent memory and an unreal final pass from Tyler Reddick for the win.

As per usual, the guest list was something else too, with comedian Nate Bargatze giving the command to start the engines, and Bart Simpson (he of The Simpsons fame) was even there to wave the green flag ahead of the long-running series' 800th episode, which premiered later that day.

But when it came to honorary pace car duties, that fell on legendary actor Kurt Russell, and he seemed to be having the time of his life wheeling around Daytona International Speedway.

Russell has a career in Hollywood spanning decades and includes iconic roles like RJ MacReady in John Carpenter's The Thing and legendary 1980 Olympic hockey coach Herb Brooks in 2004's Miracle.

But he also used to do a bit of race car driving back in the day, and raced as a kid along with his sisters, according to the Museum of American Speed.

So, it's no surprise that the badass actor felt right at home on the high banks of Daytona.

That's just so awesome.

When it comes to honorary positions in sports, an honorary pace car driver has to be the most intense.

Obviously, you're driving pretty fast, but you're also in a role that could, in some way, impact the actual competitors.

Can't go too fast, can't go too slow, can't bin the pace car in the tri-oval and delay the start of the race.

Lots of room for error.

The first-pitch thrower doesn't impact the game, so there's less pressure. Although I have heard people bring up the idea that the first pitch should count, so if it's a strike, the first batter comes to the plate facing a 0-1 count. I kind of love that idea.

Pressure or not, Kurt Russell clearly feels right at home behind the wheel, and he did the job a lot cleaner than his character from the movie Death Proof would have.