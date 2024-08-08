Rapper Caught Giving Youth Football Team Some Wild Advice About Drugs, And Parents Are Furious

Look, I didn't think I'd be sitting here today and defending Kodak Black, but that's why this job keeps me on my toes.

One day, I'm penning tales about Alabama sorority girls reporting for duty, and the next I'm writing about Kodak Black giving a youth football team some of the most insane – yet truthful – advice on drugs I've ever heard.

Kodak – a big Trump guy! – was filmed this week giving some inspirational advice to a bunch of youngins about the dos and don'ts of drug use. Obviously, it's a big no-no. We never want our kids doing drugs. They're nasty, and can lead to nasty things.

I think we can all agree on that, right? Pretty straight-forward. And that's what Kodak Black told this random Florida pee-wee team after yesterday's practice.

Except … he didn't exactly put it that way:

Kodak Black is nothing if not honest

I mean, that's funny. Funny is funny, and that made me laugh. You just don't hear that sort of honesty anymore in this world. We're all so scared of telling the truth, and getting canceled, and offending someone, that nobody speaks their mind anymore.

And you know who's gonna get hurt from it? America's youth. They're gonna grow up walking on eggshells and doing cocaine because nobody told them otherwise. Facts.

But not Kodak Black. Our man is out there on the streets preaching the gospel.

Hey, are drugs good? Of course. That's why people do them. They're addictive. Frankly, it's shocking that I've stayed away for as long as I have, because I have an addictive personality. I've had a lip full of Copenhagan since junior year of high school, and God forbid I wait until 5 p.m. to have my first drink of the day.

Somehow, though, never got hooked on drugs. Weird.

Anyway, I'm with Kodak here … for the most part. I think it's relatively innocent, except for the fact that he appears to be holding a drink? I don't know what that is, but that's not cool. Maybe get rid of that if you're gonna address America's youth?

In a shocking turn of events, the internet is divided over this one:

See? All over the map. Some think Kodak's heart was in the right place and he was just being honest, others are ready to send him back to prison so Trump can pardon him again in a few months.

I'm a pretty pro-dark humor guy, so I found it funny. It takes a lot to offend me. I slept through half of the Tom Brady special because it wasn't dark enough. Obviously, I'm a rare breed, though. I get it.

