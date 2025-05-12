Knicks Star Hits Back At Free Throw Critics: 'I Really Don't Care!'

PublishedUpdated

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson sucks at shooting free throws — hitting 29% of them — and rather than hitting the charity stripe on his off-days, Robinson is taking a moment to lash out at his critics.

Robinson jumped on Instagram Live on Mother's Day to address the criticism toward his free-throw shooting, which was greatly highlighted in Game 3, especially after humiliating himself by air-balling a free-throw attempt.

Boston, MA - May 5: Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet is called for a foul on New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

After all, you don't have to be a proficient shooter to at least hit the rim on a free-throw attempt.

But when you're paid roughly $15 million per year to play the game, under-performing when it comes to netting 'free points' for your team becomes a bit of a head-scratcher.

"So, I know y'all commenting and doing all the stupid stuff, thinking that I really care," Robinson responded on video.

"I really don't. Y'all know what I care about: this mother**ker," Robinson added, looking at his pickup truck, "playing basketball, and my daughter. All the other stuff, I really don't care for. … Y'all should know me by now. Been here seven years. … Anyway, Happy Mother's Day. Y'all enjoy yourselves."

Not helping Robinson's situation was the lame-duck post put out by ESPN. The Mothership shared a clip of fans at MSG cheering on Robinson at the free-throw line to encourage him as he continues to shoot below 30%.

BOSTON, MA - MAY 5: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 5, 2025 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

"More than basketball," ESPN captioned the post, sending every basketball fan's eyes rolling backward for the bad attempt at patronizing the player.

Because of Robinson's shooting slump, teams have been employing the "Hack-a-Mitch" method, which kills any offensive game plan that the Knicks may have. Opponents are champing at the bit when it comes to fouling Robinson to get him to miss free throws. Robinson, in response, is posting videos on his social media … you really can't blame his opponents.

Winning matters more than sentiment in basketball, and if Robinson can't improve his free-throw shooting in the postseason, his game checks may not justify the paper they're printed on.

New York welcomes Boston at home for Game 4 of their second-round series in the East, riding a 2-1 lead.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)