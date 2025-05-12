Knicks Star Hits Back At Free Throw Critics: 'I Really Don't Care!'

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson sucks at shooting free throws — hitting 29% of them — and rather than hitting the charity stripe on his off-days, Robinson is taking a moment to lash out at his critics.

Robinson jumped on Instagram Live on Mother's Day to address the criticism toward his free-throw shooting, which was greatly highlighted in Game 3, especially after humiliating himself by air-balling a free-throw attempt.

After all, you don't have to be a proficient shooter to at least hit the rim on a free-throw attempt.

But when you're paid roughly $15 million per year to play the game, under-performing when it comes to netting 'free points' for your team becomes a bit of a head-scratcher.

"So, I know y'all commenting and doing all the stupid stuff, thinking that I really care," Robinson responded on video.

"I really don't. Y'all know what I care about: this mother**ker," Robinson added, looking at his pickup truck, "playing basketball, and my daughter. All the other stuff, I really don't care for. … Y'all should know me by now. Been here seven years. … Anyway, Happy Mother's Day. Y'all enjoy yourselves."

Not helping Robinson's situation was the lame-duck post put out by ESPN. The Mothership shared a clip of fans at MSG cheering on Robinson at the free-throw line to encourage him as he continues to shoot below 30%.

"More than basketball," ESPN captioned the post, sending every basketball fan's eyes rolling backward for the bad attempt at patronizing the player.

Because of Robinson's shooting slump, teams have been employing the "Hack-a-Mitch" method, which kills any offensive game plan that the Knicks may have. Opponents are champing at the bit when it comes to fouling Robinson to get him to miss free throws. Robinson, in response, is posting videos on his social media … you really can't blame his opponents.

Winning matters more than sentiment in basketball, and if Robinson can't improve his free-throw shooting in the postseason, his game checks may not justify the paper they're printed on.

New York welcomes Boston at home for Game 4 of their second-round series in the East, riding a 2-1 lead.

