Knicks-Spurs Will Air As Disney Animated Characters Today

Don't be surprised if you turn on today's New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs game this afternoon, and it looks like a Disney videogame.

Beginning today at noon eastern, ESPN is debuting its first ever "Dunk The Halls!" alternative broadcast in which the Knicks and Spurs players will be digitally altered into Mickey, Donald Duck, Goofy and more. The altcast will be available on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, while those that want to actually see Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson and the rest of the human players can watch on the regular ESPN broadcast.

FANS CAN WATCH THE DISNEY ALTCAST ON ESPN2, DISNEY+

Today's real game will take place at Madison Square Garden, but for the kids out there that opt for Mickey and Friends, that matchup will be from Walt Disney World's Main Street, USA.

And for half-time? Fans will be able to watch an animated dunk contest.

THIS WILL BE ESPN'S FIRST NBA ANIMATED ALTCAST

In recent years, Disney and ESPN have started airing various animated altcasts, but only for the NFL. Last year, for example, there was a Toy Story version of a live football game, while just a few weeks ago, Monday Night Football featured a hilarious Simpsons broadcast between the Bengals and the Cowboys. Both altcasts had tremendous social media praise and also brought in a younger demographic that was able to learn more about the game.

For an NBA league that is getting absolutely crushed when it comes to ratings, ESPN had to try something - anything, to try and bring in an audience today, especially as the NBA will go head-to-head against two Christmas Day NFL games for the first time. Both the Chiefs and the Steelers as well as the Ravens and the Texans will play this afternoon, directly against multiple NBA games.