Best Highlights From 'Simpsons' MNF Battle Between Cowboys, Bengals

Someone thought it was a great idea to Simpsons-ify the NFL’s Week 14 Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Bengals. And what sounded like watching a football game on acid turned out to be solid.

Monday night's SimpsonsCast (or the Simpsons Funday Football) on ESPN+ and Disney+ got people talking thanks to the wild visuals and over-the-top take on the classic cartoon.

And yes, The Simpsons is considered a 'classic' now. We're all getting old.

Homer Simpson was plugged into the game as the Dallas quarterback, and Lisa Simpson appeared in a Bengals jersey to tally receiving TDs for Cincy. To explain this concept to a traditional football fan is nearly impossible.

We also saw ESPN personalities, like Stephen A. Smith, reimagined in a cartoon skin.

They even recreated that terrible blocked punt by the Cowboys, which sealed Dallas' fate with a 27-20 loss to Cincy.

Watching Barney Gumble run the rock at Springfield's Atoms Stadium (known in the real world as AT&T Stadium) surely wasn't on many NFL fans' 2024 Bingo cards.

The only thing that made sense in this crazy game was Cincinnati’s win.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals narrowly defeated Cooper Rush's Cowboys in a game that probably shouldn’t have been as close as it was. The scales tipped toward the Bengals after Dallas blocked a punt and failed to recover the loose ball, ending up in the Bengals' possession.

Cincy capped that sequence with a scoring drive: a 40-yard passing TD to Ja'Marr Chase.

But seriously who was this SimpsonsCast even for?

Did ESPN's answer to the Nickelodeon "SlimeCast" live up to expectations?

Check out highlights/reactions from the Bengals, Cowboys ‘SimpsonsCast’:

