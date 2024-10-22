NBA Fans Rip Knicks Star Mikal Bridges Over Broken New Shooting Form

Mikal Bridges was the New York Knicks' highly anticipated offseason acquisition, next to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Arriving at a new team, Bridges thought of changing things up, namely his shooting form, which debuted on Tuesday in the season opener against the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

Changing his release was a bit of a head-scratcher for a highly effective career shooter like Mikal. After watching the new form in action, NBA fans begged Bridges to bring back his old shot.

It turns out that Bridges made a disastrous decision.

The new Knicks starter got off to a screeching start: tallying zero points on 0 for 5 shooting (0 for 4 from downtown) in 19 minutes of action during the first half. Bridges was guilty of several ‘bricks,' which made his shot look (and sound) worse.

Considering the haul the Knicks gave up to acquire the former Brooklyn Net, Bridges is on a timer to start making an impact on this postseason-hopeful Knicks team quickly.

New York sent Bojan Bogdanovic and five 1st-round draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Mikal Bridges.

NBA fans tuning in to the season-opener ripped Bridges amid the Knicks' crushing 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

