Knicks Guard Josh Hart Supports Commanders With Outrageously Large Hat

The best fashion trend among professional athletes was back for Wild Card weekend.

On Sunday, ahead of the Commanders and Buccaneers face-off, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart showed off his Washington fandom with an outrageous hat.

Hart, 29, looked like a bobblehead during his interview but proudly wore his support for Washington on his dome.

Look at this behemoth.

WATCH:

Hart has been spotted wearing a Commanders jersey and a massive cap, proving he's a die-hard fan.

As for oversized caps, they've been the focus of countless interviews with athletes casually playing off the ridiculous look.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson popularized the oversized hat craze in the NFL.

Robinson sported a mushroom-shaped cap, crediting the fierce look to a friend's apparel company.

Hart hopes his Commanders can catch as much fire as the Knicks, who crushed the Bucks 140-106 on Sunday. The veteran guard finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

