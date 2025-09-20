Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Want Sam Hartman Anywhere Near His Hypothetical Daughter

Is that the greatest compliment for one's looks ever uttered?

The Washington Commanders are in a bit of a QB pickle with reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels out with an injury. However, they'd have to go through quite a few more signal callers before they got to practice squad QB Sam Hartman.

The former Notre Dame and Wake Forrest quarterback was waived by the Commanders before the season started and signed with the practice squad, which shows that they like having him and his presence around.

Just not anywhere near Kliff Kingsbury's non-existent daughter.

The Commanders' offensive coordinator was pumping up his team and talking about just how great he thinks everyone on the roster is.

"Just truly good guys that like each other. Across the board, I would let anybody in that room marry my hypothetical daughter…" Kingsbury said.

Man, sounds like some good dudes. What hypothetical father isn't protective of his hypothetical daughter?

But there was one exception.

"…Except Hartman because he’s way too good looking," Kingsbury continued. "But just phenomenal people above all else, hard workers, professionals, and they’re truly a joy to be around every day."

That might be the biggest compliment of all time.

Imagine being so good-looking that a guy doesn't want you anywhere near his daughter, who isn't even real. She only exists as a concept, and you're not allowed to go near her.

I don't know about you, but I can't imagine this. Like, I like to think I'm very handsome (and funny and very good at geography), but that level of dreamboat-ness doesn't even compute.

It's like string theory or something; my brain is incapable of deciphering.

Well, congratulations to Hartman on that ringing endorsement of his mug, and for all fellas out there, maybe try to steer your lady away from going to any Commanders practices.

Clearly, the kavorka of one Sam Hartman is so strong that it's affecting women who don't even exist, just think what that'll do to your girlfriend.

Egad, man.