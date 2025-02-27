Klay Thompson Gifts Championship Ring To Doctor Who Repaired His Achilles

Klay Thompson is showing his appreciation to the man who helped save his career.

Following the Dallas Mavericks' 107-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Thompson gifted a 2022 Golden State Warriors championship ring to Dr. Richard Ferkel, who repaired his torn Achilles in November 2020.

"Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable," Dr. Ferkel said when he saw the gift.

As a member of the Golden State Warriors, Thompson suffered a tear to his right Achilles tendon during a 2020 workout — just after missing a portion of the previous season after with a torn ACL.

Thanks to a successful surgery by Dr. Ferkel, the five-time NBA All-Star was able to return to the court in January 2022. The Warriors went on to win the Championship that year.

Thompson, who was in his ninth season with the Warriors at the time, averaged 20.4 points in the regular season, just behind leading scorer Stephen Curry's 25.5 points per game. In the postseason, Thompson averaged 19 points per game behind Curry's 27.4.

"Without you, I would not have been the second-leading scorer on a championship team," Thompson told the doctor. "I can't thank you enough, are you kidding me? I didn't even think that was possible."

Drafted in the first round of the 2011 draft, Thompson spent his first 13 seasons with the Warriors, where he won four championships.

The 35-year-old is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first season with the Mavs.