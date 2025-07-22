Klay Thompson Paints The Corner With Impressive First Pitch Ahead Of Rangers Game

There is still quite a way to go in the MLB regular season, but Klay Thompson may have already thrown the best ceremonial first pitch of the year.

Thompson was given the nerve-wracking honor ahead of the Texas Rangers' 7-2 win over the Athletics on Monday night. After very casually strolling to the mound wearing a helmet instead of a hat, which was a nice touch, he delivered a dot to Rangers' third-base coach Tony Beasley that painted the corner of the plate.

Some may see Thompson's impressive first pitch and think what's the big deal? After all, he is a world-class athlete, but those same people clearly haven't been paying attention over the years, as more often than not, people make a fool of themselves when throwing out the first pitch.

It is worth noting that Thompson played baseball growing up and has a younger brother, Trayce, who made it to The Bigs, but that doesn't automatically translate into throwing a strike ahead of an MLB game. Trayce is currently an outfielder in the Boston Red Sox system.

Thompson managed to make headlines in July in the middle of the NBA offseason as he and rapper Megan Thee Stallion made their relationship social media official.

It turns out that the couple has throwing out a first pitch in common, as the entertainer threw one of the most memorable ceremonial pitches of the 2023 campaign.

Thompson will enter his 13th year in the NBA and second season with the Dallas Mavericks when the season tips off in October.