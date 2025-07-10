Klay Thompson Dating Megan Thee Stallion Appears To Be Real

Holy cannoli! The female rapper-to-athlete couple pipeline is gaining steam, with Megan Thee Stallion seemingly hard-launching her romance with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.

The pairing caught fans off guard, as no prior hints suggested the 35-year-old, four-time NBA champion was cozying up with one of 'twerk'-hop’s biggest stars.

This week, Thompson appeared in a carousel of photos posted on Megan’s Instagram.

Megan’s post featured Klay lounging during a poolside hangout, while Thompson shared a snap of himself kicking back a beer beachside, though Megan was absent from his frame.

For sports fans, Megan Thee Stallion is perhaps best remembered for throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during the Houston Astros' Opening Day game last year, wearing a tight, all-white suit that made new fans out of those tuning into the game.

TMZ reported Thursday that the Grammy-winning rapper and the Mavs star are indeed dating.

Megan previously dated NBA player Torrey Craig and was involved with rapper Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at her in 2020 during an argument, injuring her feet.

She required surgery, and Lanez was convicted of three felonies.

Rapper-athlete romances have been a hot topic this offseason in both the NFL and NBA.

New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs recently confirmed his relationship with rapper Cardi B after the pair appeared together at a New York Knicks game.

Only time will tell if Megan and Klay’s connection is the real deal or just a Texas fling.

