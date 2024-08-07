I'm Very Disappointed In KISS For Not Thinking Of Buying College Football Stadium Naming Rights Before Pitbull

Musician and Miami resident Pitbull (I'm not sure if he ever brings up that Miami part) may have completely changed the game with the news that he has purchased the naming rights to Florida International University's football stadium.

Like it or not, this would appear to be the future of college sports, and it leads us to one very big question: how the hell didn't KISS think of doing this first?!

For decades, no band or musician has branded and merchandised themselves better than KISS. It's famously insane. Everything from caskets to condoms to comic books printed with ink that they put drops of their own blood in, if you can slap KISS's name on it, they've done it.

Except, at least for now, throw their name and logo on a college football stadium.

I know Gene Simmons is kicking himself with one of his giant platform boots right now because this absolutely should have been on the band's radar. I mean, they once owned a football team!

Who could forget the glory days of the Arena Football League's LA KISS?

So, KISS has had football on the brain in the past. Maybe they were too caught up with those new holograms or something, and Pitbull swooped in and became the first celebrity to snag naming rights.

I just can't believe that KISS — a band that has been on the vanguard of shameless self-promotion since the 1970s didn't think of it first.

I'm not mad; I'm just disappointed …

I think Pitbull Stadium is just the beginning. We've seen more bands and artists doing things like sponsoring NASCAR teams for a weekend, so I think it's just a matter of time before we see more schools renaming their respective stadiums.