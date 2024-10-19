Kirk Herbstreit Gives Us The Lee Corso Update We've Needed

College GameDay is back where it belongs – SEC country (if you count Texas as SEC country) – and so is Lee Corso.

After a few iffy weeks, Corso is set to return to his longtime seat later this morning when GameDay visits Austin ahead of today's Texas-Georgia showdown.

The 89-year-old had missed the past two weeks of shows because he was "under the weather," according to host Rece Davis, but fellow analyst – and caretaker – Kirk Herbstreit announced late yesterday that Corso was set to return today.

Lee Corso bucks the trend, thankfully

Phewwwwwwwwwww. Not gonna lie, this one had me feeling a bit queasy. I know we've had some scares with Coach Corso in the past, but this one felt just a little off to me.

And I would know. As someone who works the Saturday morning shift, I'm well versed on writing college football fans are concerned about Lee Corso blogs. Unfortunately, they've become somewhat of a routine for the past few years.

Corso really struggled through the season back in 2022, but he finished that one strong after missing multiple weeks in the beginning. Last year, his attendance was nearly flawless, which was nice to see.

This year, however, it's been a little iffy. He didn't travel to Dublin for Week 0, and he's missed basically the entire month of October with an unknown illness. Now, to be fair, I wouldn't be surprised if that "illness" was sort of like the "South Beach Flu" you hear about when players travel to Miami.

Are they really sick, or did they just party too much? That's sort of how I've felt about Corso missing the past two weeks out in California.

Look, Lee is a billion. Not really, he's 89, but still – that's basically a billion in old-people-years. Making him fly from Orlando to California ain't exactly a great idea.

I said it last week and I still somewhat stand by it now – maybe Lee just had no interest in flying that far for College GameDay. I wouldn't. Would you?

Could you imagine leaving your nice, cozy, Central Florida house to fly five hours to the West Coast to do a show at 6 a.m. your time?

Yuck. No shot. Now imagine being 89 and trying to do all that. No thanks.

Anyway, all that's in the past – for now. Lee Corso is back, and College GameDay is back where she belongs.

Let's go have a big Saturday.