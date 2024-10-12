College GameDay Gives A Lee Corso Update That Unfortunately Is Becoming A Trend

Lee Corso has college football fans feeling a bit queasy for the second Saturday in a row.

The ESPN College GameDay legend is set to miss his second straight show today – this time from Eugene, Oregon. Corso, 89, missed last week's show at Cal Berkeley for "health reasons," according to GameDay host Rece Davis.

That was GameDay's first trip to Berkeley. Corso and GameDay, however, are no strangers to Eugene, where they've been dozens of times over the past few decades. It's one of Corso's favorite spots, according to Reese, who let the cat out of the bag Friday that the longtime analyst would be missing this week, too

"He’s not going to be here this week. He’s doing better. He’s been a little bit under the weather for the last couple of weeks," Davis told Duck's Wire Zac Neel.

"I talked to him earlier, and he said he was sorry he was missing his best friend, The Duck."

Lee Corso has college football fans on edge

Not great, Zach! Not great at all.

Look, Lee Corso is a billion. Not really, he's 89, but still – that's basically a billion in old-people-years. Making him fly from Orlando to California ain't exactly a great idea. He would've had to have flown out west two weeks in a row if he made the trip last week as well, which would've been a tough ask.

I said it last week and I still somewhat stand by it now – I think Lee just has no interest in flying that far for College GameDay anymore. I don't. Would you?

Could you imagine leaving your nice, cozy, Central Florida house to fly five hours to the West Coast to do a show at 3 a.m. your time?

Yuck. No shot. Now imagine being 89 and trying to do all that. No thank you.

Lee really struggled through the season back in 2022, but he finished that one strong after missing multiple weeks in the beginning. Last year, his attendance was nearly flawless, which was nice to see.

This year, however, it's been a little iffy. Actually – very iffy.

He didn't travel to Dublin for Week 0, he was for California last week, and now he's … under the weather … again.

I chalked it up to the travel last week, and I'll do it again here. But if this nasty little trend continues, it may be time to sound the alarm.

