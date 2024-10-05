College Football Fans Once Again Concerned With Lee Corso's Health

College GameDay popped it's Cal-Berkeley cherry this morning, traveling to Cal for the first time in show history ahead of tonight's … ACC … opener against No. 8 Miami.

A battle of Atlantic Coast Conference foes! Nothing weird about that.

Anyway, the folks showed up and showed OUT this morning even though it was 6 a.m., Pat McAfee had the place buzzing, the weed jokes were flying … it was a good time. I hate California, but credit where credit is due – the scene was electric.

Good for them. Gavin Newsom is furious right now.

Unfortunately, College GameDay's main attraction – Lee Corso – was NOT on site. Lee was noticeably absent from the panel when the show began, and Rece Davis quickly let everyone know that he was "feeling under the weather."

Not great.

I don't blame Lee Corso

I feel like we do this every year with Lee. He is – checks notes – 89 this season, after all. Frankly, it's amazing that he still does this (nearly) every week.

Also, I don't blame him for not wanting to go to California. Not saying he's making this illness up, but I sure as hell would if I lived in Florida as an 89-year-old. Hell, I'd do it now as a 31-year-old.

Anyway, Lee really struggled through the season back in 2022, but he finished that one strong after missing multiple weeks in the beginning. Last year, his attendance was nearly flawless, which was nice to see.

This year, however, it's been a little iffy. He didn't travel to Dublin for Week 0, and now he's sick for California week. I'm chalking it all up to the travel, and hoping like hell our man is back in the saddle next week.

I'm not alone, either, because wishing Lee Corso the best on a Saturday morning is an internet tradition like no other: