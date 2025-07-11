Kirk Cousins' Haircut Location Choice Is The Least Surprising Place You'd Expect

It’s the convenience and positive experiences that have made him a loyal patron of the chain establishment.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has earned himself the reputation of being the dad of the NFL.

Between his corny postgame hype speeches to his wholesome refusal to swear even when he’s mad , the dude has an old-man personality that’s unforced. Oh, and let’s not forget he’ll even dress like a dad when he goes on national TV .

All of that to say that it should come as no surprise Cousins has a very dad-esque approach to how he keeps his hair stylish.

On an episode of Netflix’s docuseries "Quarterback," the quarterback revealed that he only goes to Great Clips when he needs his top cut.

That’s right, the guy who has made over $294 million in his football career chooses to go to a place that charges $15 for a trim. No private barbers, no fancy shops, nothing. Cousins only goes to a local dime-a-dozen branch that you or I might stumble into before a date night.

At this rate, I’d expect nothing less from the guy.

"I go to one place, and that’s Great Clips, ‘cause I can just go on the app," Cousins said in Episode 3. "I can see what the wait is. If the wait time is under 15 minutes, I just sign up and then I can just drive there, and walk right in and get right in the chair."

His standard order?

"It’s like a one, and then you fade it up," he said.

It’s the convenience and positive experiences that have made him a loyal patron of the establishment, though he knows he faces challenges when he goes.

"I kind of live all over the country, so I just kind of Google the nearest Great Clips and make it work," Cousins said. "The biggest challenge is when you don’t have the same person. You just don’t know what you’re gonna get."

If it works for him, then that’s all that matters. Plus, it probably helps him save some extra money for his trips to Kohl’s.