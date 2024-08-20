Kirk Cousins' Birthday Playlist Proves Falcons Quarterback Is An Emo

Don't give Kirk Cousins the auxiliary cord at your party unless you're ready to delve into a nostalgic throwback of emo music.

To help celebrate their quarterback's 36th birthday, the Atlanta Falcons let Cousins choose the playlist that would be playing during the team's practice on Tuesday - and it is a skinny jean, studded belt, Vans-wearing pop punk kid's delight.

As someone who has successfully DJed the renowned Emo Night Brooklyn for over 8 years now across the country and in Europe, as well as toured for years on the Vans Warped Tour, I must say that Kirk Cousins' emo credentials are up there with some of the best. In fact, I may have to reach out to him to be one of our guest DJs the next time we're in the same city because my guy brought back ALL the nostalgic hits.

Cousins' playlist included the perfect mixture of popular pop punk bangers like Jimmy Eat World's "The Middle," Blink 182's "All The Small Things," and Yellowcard's "Ocean Avenue," with a perfect mix of deeper cuts like All Time Low's "Dear Maria," Travie McCoy's Gym Class Heroes "Stereo Hearts," which is an absolute VIBE.

COUSINS ONE FUMBLE…

But just as Cousins knows that he has to please all his wide receivers with passes during a game, he made sure to include some songs that EVERYBODY knows as well. There's no doubt that the team was singing along to The Killers "Mr. Brightside," because I don't think it's humanly possible to not sing the words when that song comes on. The same goes with his decision to include 3 Doors Down's "Kryptonite," which I haven't heard in probably a decade but still know that chorus as if I was being driven to school and hearing it on the radio nonstop.

The only song that should not have been included and would be an automatic "Skip to the next one," would be Maroon 5's ‘This Love.’ That song STINKS and Adam Levine comes across as damn near pathetic with that over-the-top and annoying chorus. We'll call that the Pick Six of Kirk Cousins' playlist.

But the newly signed Falcons quarterback made up for it by going with the all-time jam by the Foo Fighters and their "Best of You" classic, something that the team hopes they'll be seeing after signing the journeyman quarterback to a four-year, $180 million contract this past offseason.

No word yet on if we'll get an Emo Kirk like we got an Emo Jimmy Butler earlier this year.

