Kirby Smart Has No Time For Silly Questions About His Wardrobe

If you've ever thought to yourself, "Wow, that's a snazzy hat Kirby Smart is wearing," you're in luck. Because we now have the secret behind the Georgia head coach's wardrobe.

The secret is… shut up and mind your own business.

As his No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs prepare to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Smart was all business when speaking with reporters. And he had no time for nonsense questions about his clothing.

"Coach, I hope you can have fun with this because it is such a big week football-wise," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chip Towers said. "You’re a visor guy, and you’re pretty rough on your visors during the game, and I’m sure you are at practice, too. So, just general question. How many of those do you go through?… What’s the process if you could just shed a little light on that?"

In case you hadn't noticed, Smart is a visor guy. You never see him without one. No one would be surprised if we found out he slept in the thing.

But he'll never tell.

"No process," Smart responded, dryly. "It’s whatever they give me. So for the game, they put one down there, and I wear it, and then I take it off after the game. The next game, there’s another one there. There’s two or three sitting in my office and I just get one before I go to practice. I don’t waste a lot of energy on things like that, Chip."

Well, OK, then. You'd think a guy who's had more than two dozen players arrested or cited by police over the past couple of years would welcome a softball question like that. But you'd be wrong.

READ: After Latest Georgia Arrest, It's Time For Kirby Smart To Admit His Program Is Out Of Control | Barrett Sallee

Catch Kirby Smart, fashion icon, in action Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET against fellow visor enthusiast Lane Kiffin.