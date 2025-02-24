Georgia Coach Savagely Crushes Johnny Manziel With Blunt Insult: WATCH

Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn't seem like the biggest fan of Johnny Manziel.

Johnny Football won the Heisman Trophy during his playing days at Texas A&M with the Aggies and was electric on the field.

Manziel looked like a guy plucked out of your local YMCA pickup basketball game, and he simply torched SEC defenses.

However, he flamed out in the NFL after just two seasons following a lot of partying and off-the-field issues. We'll never know what could have been, but watching the collapse sure was fun.

Kirby Smart roasts Johnny Manziel.

Well, the year is 2025, and despite not playing in the NFL for nearly a decade, Manziel is still taking shots. The latest one came courtesy of the two-time national champion coach with the Bulldogs.

"He ain’t no champion. Champion of what? Champion of fireball," Smart told people in attendance at the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic when comparing Manziel to other star college QBs.

Shots fired!

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Who knew Manziel would hit such a rough streak out of nowhere? Josie Canseco recently dumped him after what looked like a blossoming romance that was doing well.

How did he bounce back from getting broken up with? Well, he didn't. He got roasted by one of the most famous football coaches in America.

I guess you can't even drink fireball anymore without someone dragging you more than 10 years after setting the college football world on fire.

Don't hate the player, Kirby. Hate the game.

Let's leave Manziel alone. He's had it rough enough recently. No need to pile on with random shots out of nowhere. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.