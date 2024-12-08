Kirby Smart Rips Greg Sankey Over Georgia's Brutal Schedule As SEC Commissioner Awkwardly Looks On

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second SEC Championship in three years by taking care of the Texas Longhorns in overtime. While it was a celebratory moment for the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart, the head coach took the postgame celebrations as an opportunity to take a dig at Greg Sankey while the SEC Commissioner was standing just feet away.

During the trophy presentation on the field in Atlanta, Smart was asked what it meant for Georgia to earn a first-round bye with their SEC title win, and the head coach did not hold back with his answer.

"It means rest for our team that Greg Sankey and his staff sent on the road all year long. We get to take a little bit of a break and get ready for the College Football Playoff," Smart explained. "This team needs some rest mentally."

As Smart was finishing his response, the camera panned over to Sankey, who simply had to stand there and take it in an incredibly awkward fashion.

Smart has every right to voice a bit of frustration when it comes to Georgia's schedule, especially if you compare the Bulldogs' slate of games to Texas' in its first season in the SEC.

Georgia finished the year with the toughest schedule in all of college football with ‘highlights’ including trips to Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss to go along with a home game against Tennessee and a neutral site game against Clemson, who went on to win the ACC title.

As for Texas, it went on the road just three times in the SEC, only leaving the state on two occasions with trips to Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Longhorns' most-impressive regular season win came in the final when they went to College Station and took care of Texas A&M.

It's a safe bet that Texas will be hosting its first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff later this month as well.