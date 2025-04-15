Kings And Oilers Are Firing Shots At Each Other Ahead Of 4th-Straight Playoff Meeting

It's becoming an annual tradition seeing the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers square off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so it was a matter of time before these two really started getting intense.

The two teams met Monday night, ahead of their fourth-straight opening-round playoff series against each other, and things got heated on the ice.

The tipping point came in the second period when Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was ejected from the game for planting a cross-check in the back of Kings center Quinton Byfield's head.

Nurse himself racked up 15 penalty minutes and an early trip to the shower, and that was just a portion of the 53 PIMs the Oilers earned in their 5-0 loss to the Kings, who, for their part, earned just 16 PIMs.

Despite the blowout win, the Kings weren't particularly happy about what was happening on the ice, with Kings center Phillip Danault claiming that the Oilers had unleashed their "B squad" with the intent of banging up the Kings.

"I think they just have their B squad in trying to hurt us," he said. "That's pretty much the message tonight. That's what I'm thinking."

He then doubled down when asked about the incident between Nurse and Byfield.

"I just said about their game plan; they're trying to hurt us."

Well, those are some pretty big accusations, let's see what the Oilers — or more specifically, Corey Perry — has to say about that.

Perry noted that the Oilers had a lot of players out who were either being rested before the playoffs or trying to return from injury in time for the start of the postseason including captain Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Jake Walman, Trent Frederic and Evander Kane.

"Well, what the f--k — sorry; excuse my language — what do you want us to do?" Perry responded when asked about Danault's comments. "Did he not look at what's happened over the last couple weeks? Like, what do you want us to do? We're not out there to hurt anybody."

Alright, that settles it: I'm going to be staying up late to watch some Kings-Oilers games when the playoffs start, because it's clear that there is no love lost between these two teams.