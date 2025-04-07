Kike Hernandez Ticked Dodgers Censored A Vulgar Logo Off His Hat

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez certainly knows how to make a fashion statement - just not an admirable one.

The Dodgers flew to Philadelphia on Thursday to kick off a three-game series against the Phillies. As the players were boarding the team plane, the Dodgers’ social media team took the opportunity to capture some shots of the stars for social media.

The first picture in the post was Hernandez looking at the camera. But if you look closely, the logo on the brown patch of his hat seemed a bit strange.

In fact, it wasn’t there at all.

Why was an edit needed? Well, apparently the logo "read ‘b-tthole whisperer’ and had an image of a skeleton nose-deep in a curvy backside," according to Larry Brown Sports.

Yeah, that definitely calls for some time in the Photoshop lab.

The craziest part about all this (other than the highly sexual logo) is that Hernandez felt a need to comment on the post that the Dodgers were being unnecessarily cautious.

"I feel disrespected that my hat got photoshopped," Hernandez said.

Alright Kike, let's get a grip here.

There are millions of kids who are Dodgers fans that follow this account on social media. Do you really think they need to see a picture of that on your ball cap? Seems to me like that’s not a great example to set.

Of course, the comment could have been sarcastic, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he wore the hat in the first place.

Different headgear on the next flight would probably be a wise choice.