Kiké Hernandez Has Hockey Questions After Checking Out Utah Hockey Club Game

Current MLB free agent Kiké Hernandez is still waiting to see where he'll be playing this season, so, in the meantime, why not take some time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some NHL hockey.

However, he had some questions…

Now, for those of us who watch a lot of hockey or grew up with the sport, it can be easy to forget how confusing the sport can be if you're not sure of all the rules.

I mean, I think every hockey fan has had to explain icing or why a play was or was not a bandpass at least a few times.

Hernandez — who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers — was in Utah on Wednesday night to watch the Utah Hockey Club take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fortunately, the team had him mic'd up, so we got to hear some of his reactions to sitting at the glass.

Throwing mics on non-hockey-playing athletes and getting their reactions is one of my favorite genres of online videos (I'm a simple man), and this is a great one with Hernandez.

"Why are there two referees with swagged-out orange and the other ones don't have the orange?" Hernandez wondered aloud, referring to the orange armbands that differentiate referees from linesmen. "The other guys just look like they work at Foot Locker."

Bro, did linesmen dirty… Foot Locker employees too… Do we even have Foot Lockers these days?… Do we even have malls?

Hopefully, someone in the Utah Hockey Club organization took some time to answer a few of Hernandez's questions about some hockey fundamentals like icing and freezing the puck, but it's always awesome to see new people checking out some hockey in an NHL barn.

Maybe if Hernandez isn't offered a Big League deal to his liking, he can take up broadcasting and do a little hockey commentary.