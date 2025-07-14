Kid Makes Amazing Grab At 2025 Home Run Derby, 'Robbing' MLB Star Junior Caminero

An all-time moment in Home Run Derby history.

In the final round of a thrilling 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, a kid stole the spotlight during the showdown between Cal Raleigh (Mariners) and Junior Caminero (Rays).

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Junior Camerino #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The young fan made an impressive leap and catch to "rob" Caminero of his fifth homer, though officials promptly added it to Caminero's total. He tracked down Caminero's pop to deep left center, heading for the bullpen at Truist Park, and snagged the ball before it cleared the fence.

Officials determined that Caminero's hit was going to clear, so they added it as a home run, though the catch had already gone viral.

"Amazing," OutKick founder Clay Travis said, reacting to the video on X.

Caminero's 15 home runs in the final round fell short, as Raleigh edged him out with 18 homers to claim the 2025 HR Derby crown.

Usually, these young outfielders make the highlights after getting beaned with a liner

But the script was flipped in this year's Derby.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Junior Camerino #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after round two during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MLB fans reacted to the kid's catch, with responses ranging from praising the teen for his grab to calling for MLB to intervene and penalize the youngster for potentially disrupting Caminero's rhythm (jokingly).

REACTIONS:

