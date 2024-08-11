Khyree Jackson's Little Brother Serves As Honorary Captain For Vikings' Preseason Game

Family members of the late Khyree Jackson served as honorary captains during the Minnesota Vikings' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Jackson’s mother Ebbony and father Raymond were on the field during a pregame tribute to their son, and Khyree's younger brother Kolston joined the team captains at midfield for the coin toss.

A third-round draft pick out of Oregon this year, Jackson was tragically killed in a car accident on July 6 in Maryland. He was just 24 years old.

The team also held a private celebration on Friday, giving the cornerback's former teammates an opportunity to meet his family and share their condolences. Following the 24-23 win over the Raiders, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell opened his press conference with some words about Jackson and his family in attendance.

"I’m really thankful for them coming up and spending a couple days with us," O’Connell said. "I thought it was a very special moment for our team.

"Just want to make sure they always know that they’re part of our Vikings family moving forward. Just really thankful for them doing that because Khyree’s for sure been on all of our hearts and minds as we work through training camp."

Since Jackson's untimely death, the Vikings have made a significant effort to make sure his memory lives on. His No. 31 jersey will go unused this year, as will his locker. The Vikings will also wear helmet decals with his initials throughout the season.

Most significantly, though, the team took care of Jackson's funeral costs and pledged to pay the remainder of the $827,000 guaranteed money on his rookie contract to his estate.